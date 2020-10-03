Millie Bobby Brown Performs “Year 3000,” “Hot N Cold” In “Lip Sync Battle” on Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” (Watch Now)

Millie Bobby Brown has repeatedly proven adept at creating moments on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Her past segments, including a version of Nicki Minaj’s “Monster” version, a “Stranger Things” rap, and a Whisper Challenge, have all received rave reviews – and millions of views.

Friday, she added another great segment to her reel. Brown competed against Jimmy Fallon in a remote Lip Sync Battle.

The “Stranger Things” and “Enola Holmes” star offered hilarious takes on Jonas Brothers’ “Year 3000” and Katy Perry’s “Hot N Cold.” Fallon, who lip synced to Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” and BTS’ “Dynamite,” conceded the battle to his guest.

Brown also appeared for an interview; both videos follow: