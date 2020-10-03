in TV News

Millie Bobby Brown Performs “Year 3000,” “Hot N Cold” In “Lip Sync Battle” on Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” (Watch Now)

Millie Bobby Brown appeared on Friday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Millie Bobby Brown on 10/2/20 Fallon - Video Screen - NBC/YouTube

Millie Bobby Brown has repeatedly proven adept at creating moments on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Her past segments, including a version of Nicki Minaj’s “Monster” version, a “Stranger Things” rap, and a Whisper Challenge, have all received rave reviews – and millions of views.

Friday, she added another great segment to her reel. Brown competed against Jimmy Fallon in a remote Lip Sync Battle.

The “Stranger Things” and “Enola Holmes” star offered hilarious takes on Jonas Brothers’ “Year 3000” and Katy Perry’s “Hot N Cold.” Fallon, who lip synced to Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” and BTS’ “Dynamite,” conceded the battle to his guest.

Brown also appeared for an interview; both videos follow:

