Conan Gray Scheduled For Performances On CBS’ Late Late Show With James Corden, NBC’s TODAY Show

As his “Heather” continues to take off, singer-songwriter Conan Gray will deliver a pair of television performances.

According to CBS, the artist will perform on the October 7 “Late Late Show With James Corden.” The episode will also feature appearances by Gloria Steinem, Sally Hawkins, and Craig Roberts.

The following morning, Gray will perform on NBC’s TODAY Show. His performance will air during the 9AM hour on October 8; Mitch Albom, Jeff Bridges and Isabelle Bridges-Boesch will also appear during that window.

Complete listings for both shows follow:

**Editor’s Note: Our assumption is that this is meant to be popular hip-hop artist Logic.