Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” Rockets Into Top 5 On US iTunes Sales Chart Following Nathan Apodaca’s Viral TikTok Video

Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams,” a beloved track off the band’s 1977 classic “Rumours,” is in the Top 5 on the US iTunes sales chart on Saturday, October 3.

“Dreams” appears at #5 on the listing as of press time at 11:45AM ET Saturday morning.

Although “Dreams” has received enduring support for the past several decades, its recent jump is attributable to a viral TikTok video by Nathan Apodaca (420doggface208). The video, which has amassed nearly 20 million views and sparked countless buzz, features Apodaca boarding down a highway with a bottle of cranberry juice in his hand. The band itself shared the video, with one Tweet scoring nearly 71,000 re-Tweets and over 500,000 likes.

Not simply posting big sales numbers, “Dreams” soared up the US and Global Spotify charts this week. It was up to #18 in the US and #54 globally on Thursday but obviously slipped Friday with so many new releases hitting the platform.