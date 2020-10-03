in TV News

Bon Jovi To Perform “Beautiful Drug” On October 8 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

The iconic act will support “2020” with an “Ellen DeGeneres Show” performance.

Bon Jovi - 2020 Cover | Island Records

On the final day of release week for new album “2020,” Bon Jovi will make an “Ellen DeGeneres Show” performance.

According to the show’s official lineup, the iconic rock act will perform “Beautiful Drug” on the October 8 edition of the daytime talk show. The episode will also feature appearances by Sarah Silverman and Jeff Foxworthy.

Other upcoming “Ellen” guests include Adam Sandler (October 5), Brad Paisley (October 6), Jurnee Smollett (October 6), Orlando Bloom (October 7), Gloria Steinem (October 7), Tig Notaro (October 7), and guest host Tiffany Haddish (October 9). All listings are, of course, subject to change.

beautiful drugbon jovithe ellen degeneres show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” Rockets Into Top 5 On US iTunes Sales Chart Following Nathan Apodaca’s Viral TikTok Video