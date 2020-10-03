Bon Jovi To Perform “Beautiful Drug” On October 8 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

On the final day of release week for new album “2020,” Bon Jovi will make an “Ellen DeGeneres Show” performance.
According to the show’s official lineup, the iconic rock act will perform “Beautiful Drug” on the October 8 edition of the daytime talk show. The episode will also feature appearances by Sarah Silverman and Jeff Foxworthy.
Other upcoming “Ellen” guests include Adam Sandler (October 5), Brad Paisley (October 6), Jurnee Smollett (October 6), Orlando Bloom (October 7), Gloria Steinem (October 7), Tig Notaro (October 7), and guest host Tiffany Haddish (October 9). All listings are, of course, subject to change.
