Tampa Bay Lightning Added To September 30 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” BTS & Chris Colfer Also Appearing

The Stanley Cup winners will appear on tonight’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1306A -- Pictured in this screengrab: Host Jimmy Fallon arrives at his desk on August 12, 2020 -- (Photo by: NBC)

Fresh off their Stanley Cup victory, members of the Tampa Bay Lightning will be making a late-night talk show appearance.

NBC confirms the team members for the September 30 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Wednesday’s interview will also include a talk and performance from BTS, as well as a chat with Chris Colfer.

Additional “Tonight Show” listings follow, all of which are subject to change:

Wednesday, September 30: Guests include BTS, Chris Colfer, Stanley Cup Champions The Tampa Bay Lightning and musical guest BTS. Show 1328A

Thursday, October 1: Guests include Michael Che & Colin Jost, Kaitlyn Dever and musical guest BTS. Show 1329A

Friday, October 2: Guests include Adam Sandler, Millie Bobby Brown and musical guest BTS. Show 1330A

Monday, October 5: Guests include Daniel Craig, Billie Eilish & Finneas and musical guest Billie Eilish & Finneas. Show 1331A

Tuesday, October 6: Guests include Lin-Manuel & Luis Miranda, Ruby Rose and musical guest The Highwomen. Show 1332A

Wednesday, October 7: Guests include Maya Rudolph, Matt Bomer and musical guest 070 Shake. Show 1333A

