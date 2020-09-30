in Music News, New Music

Shawn Mendes’ New Album “Wonder” Gets December 4 Release Date, Title Track Going For Immediate Radio Airplay This Friday

“Wonder” will officially “impact” on October 6.

Shawn Mendes by Glen Luchford, press photo courtesy of Island Records

After briefly teasing the news on social media, Shawn Mendes officially confirmed details regarding his next album.

Entitled “Wonder,” the LP will arrive on Friday, December 4.

“It really feels like a piece of me has been written down on paper and recorded into song,” wrote Mendes in a statement about the album. “I tried to be as real and as honest as I’ve ever been. It’s a world and a journey and a dream and an album I’ve been wanting to make for a really long time. I absolutely love it. Thank you for being by my side for so many years. I love you all so much.”

The title track (and first single) will arrive this coming Friday. Not simply available on digital audio platforms, “Wonder” will get a same-day video release and also go for immediate mainstream radio airplay. The first radio adds will be reported in conjunction with the October 5 and 6 add boards (its “impact dates”).

shawn mendeswonder

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Tampa Bay Lightning Added To September 30 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” BTS & Chris Colfer Also Appearing