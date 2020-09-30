Travis Scott, Young Thug & MIA’s “FRANCHISE” Earns Most Added Honors At Pop, Rhythmic & Urban Radio

Three key radio formats are demonstrating enthusiastic support for Travi$ Scott’s new “FRANCHISE (featuring Young Thug & MIA).”

The song tops this week’s Mediabase pop, rhythmic and urban radio add boards. It won support from 56 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, 60 rhythmic stations and 63 urban stations in conjunction with this week’s official impact.

Bastille’s “Survivin’,” which landed at 28 stations, takes second place on the pop add board. Why Don’t We’s “Fallin'” grabs third with 26 pickups, and Ali Gatie’s “Welcome Back (featuring Alessia Cara)” follows in fourth with 25 adds. With 24 adds each, Tate McRae’s “you broke me first” and Sam Smith’s “Diamonds” share fifth place.

An add count of 35 slots Pop Smoke’s “For The Night (featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby)” in second on the rhythmic add board. Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Say You Love Me” takes third with 32 adds, Moneybagg Yo’s “Said Sum” earns fourth with 15 pickups, and Internet Money’s “Lemonade (featuring Gunna, Don Toliver & Nav)” grabs fifth with 13 new adds.

Each picked up by 35 urban stations, TI’s “Ring (featuring Young Thug)” and Toosii’s “Love Cycle (featuring Summer Walker)” tie for second at that format. “Say You Love Me” lands in fourth with 33 urban adds, and “Said Sum” and Bakir Floyd’s “Questions” share fifth place with 10 adds each.