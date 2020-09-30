“America’s Got Talent” Winner Brandon Leake Dedicates Poem To Breonna Taylor On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Brandon Leake on 9/30/20 Ellen | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
One week removed from his big “America’s Got Talent” victory, spoken word poet Brandon Leake appears on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
In addition to chatting with Ellen about his recent victory and plans for the $1 million prize, Leake takes the stage to deliver a spoken word performance. His poem serves as a meaningful tribute to Breonna Taylor.
Also featuring Jason Sudeikis, Wednesday’s “Ellen” will air this afternoon. You will not have to wait until then to see Leake’s performance, however. A video and photos from his “Ellen” appearance follow:
