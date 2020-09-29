in Music News

Why Don’t We’s “Fallin’,” Travis Scott’s “FRANCHISE” Added By New York’s Z100

New York’s #1 Hit Music Station has added two songs to its playlist.

Why Don't We by Zack Caspary, press image courtesy of Atlantic Records

Why Don’t We’s brand new single “Fallin'” already has the support of New York’s Z100.

The influential pop radio station added “Fallin'” in conjunction with the September 29 Mediabase pop radio add board.

The station also made another addition to its playlist: Travi$ Scott’s “FRANCHISE,” which features Young Thug and MIA. By far this past Friday’s highest-profile new release, “FRANCHISE” is already trending Top 50 for pop radio airplay.

Headline Planet’s complete add recap will arrive later Tuesday night. “FRANCHISE” and “Fallin” should both rank well on this week’s list.

