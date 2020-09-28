ZAYN Returns To Top 10 On Billboard Social 50 Chart

Following a week in which ZAYN welcomed his first child and announced his new single “Better,” the artist unsurprisingly returns to the Billboard Social 50 chart.

ZAYN takes #8 on this week’s edition of the listing, which ranks the top artists based on key social media engagement metrics.

The artist is celebrating a 121st career week on the chart. His peak-to-date is #2.

BTS tops this week’s edition of the listing, earning a record 198th week in the pinnacle position.

— The aforementioned “Better” launched this past Friday and will be vying to make next week’s charts.