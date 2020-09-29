Songs By Harry Styles, Backstreet Boys, Katy Perry, Luke Combs, More Selected For October 5 “Dancing With The Stars”

The new season of “Dancing With The Stars” will continue with an original episode on October 5. To heighten anticipation, ABC shared details and song choices for the upcoming episode.

According to a press note, the episode will open with a comedic public service announcement. Celebrity contestant Skai Jackson will also deliver a powerful tribute to the late Cameron Boyce.

In terms of song selections, choices include Harry Styles’ “Adore You,” Luke Combs’ “Beautiful Crazy,” Santana and Rob Thomas’ “Smooth,” and Katy Perry’s “Rise.” Contestant AJ McLean will dance to one of his own songs – Backstreet Boys’ “Larger Than Life.”

The complete song-and-dance selection list follows:

Head coach Monica Aldama (“CHEER”) and pro Val Chmerkovskiy dancing the Samba to “Party in the USA” by Miley Cyrus

Kaitlyn Bristowe (“The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing the Viennese Waltz to “Beautiful Crazy” by Luke Combs

Super Bowl Champion Vernon Davis and pro Peta Murgatroyd dancing the Rumba to “Let’s Stay Together” by Al Green

TV and film actress Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe dancing the Paso Doble to “Rise” by Katy Perry

Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson and pro Alan Bersten dancing the Foxtrot to “Ordinary People” by John Legend

Actress Justina Machado (“One Day at a Time”) and pro Sasha Farber dancing the Salsa to “Que Viva La Vida” by Wisin

Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and pro Cheryl Burke dancing the Cha Cha to “Larger Than Life” by Backstreet Boys

Emmy® Award-winning host of “The Real” and sideline correspondent on “Holey Moley,” Jeannie Mai, and pro Brandon Armstrong dancing the Tango to “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes

TV and film actor Jesse Metcalfe and pro Sharna Burgess dancing the Cha Cha to “Smooth” by Santana featuring Rob Thomas

GRAMMY®-winning rapper Nelly and pro Daniella Karagach dancing the Paso Doble to “All I Do is Win” by DJ Khalid

TV host Nev Schulman (“Catfish”) and pro Jenna Johnson dancing the Rumba to “Because You Loved Me” by Celine Dion

Actress Chrishell Stause (“Selling Sunset”) and pro Gleb Savchenko dancing the Foxtrot to “Adore You” by Harry Styles

Olympic figure skater and on-air commentator Johnny Weir and pro Britt Stewart dancing the Jive to “Crocodile Rock” by Elton John