Lin-Manuel & Luis Miranda, Ruby Rose, The Highwomen Scheduled For October 6 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Lin-Manuel and his father Luis Miranda will appear together on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
NBC confirms the Mirandas for the October 6 edition of its flagship late-night talk show. The episode will also feature a chat with Ruby Rose.
Later, The Highwomen will deliver a musical performance.
Which other celebrities can you expect on upcoming “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” episodes?
Tuesday, September 29: Guests include John Cena and musical guest BTS. Show 1327A
Wednesday, September 30: Guests include BTS, Chris Colfer and musical guest BTS. Show 1328A
Thursday, October 1: Guests include Michael Che & Colin Jost, Kaitlyn Dever and musical guest BTS. Show 1329A
Friday, October 2: Guests include Adam Sandler, Millie Bobby Brown and musical guest BTS. Show 1330A
Monday, October 5: Guests include Daniel Craig, Billie Eilish & Finneas and musical guest Billie Eilish & Finneas. Show 1331A
Tuesday, October 6: Guests include Lin-Manuel & Luis Miranda, Ruby Rose and musical guest The Highwomen. Show 1332A
