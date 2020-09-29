in TV News

Lin-Manuel & Luis Miranda, Ruby Rose, The Highwomen Scheduled For October 6 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NBC confirms a lineup for next Tuesday’s “Tonight Show.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1129 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Ruby Rose during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on September 30, 2019 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Lin-Manuel and his father Luis Miranda will appear together on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

NBC confirms the Mirandas for the October 6 edition of its flagship late-night talk show. The episode will also feature a chat with Ruby Rose.

Later, The Highwomen will deliver a musical performance.

Tuesday, September 29: Guests include John Cena and musical guest BTS. Show 1327A

Wednesday, September 30: Guests include BTS, Chris Colfer and musical guest BTS. Show 1328A

Thursday, October 1: Guests include Michael Che & Colin Jost, Kaitlyn Dever and musical guest BTS. Show 1329A

Friday, October 2: Guests include Adam Sandler, Millie Bobby Brown and musical guest BTS. Show 1330A

Monday, October 5: Guests include Daniel Craig, Billie Eilish & Finneas and musical guest Billie Eilish & Finneas. Show 1331A

Tuesday, October 6: Guests include Lin-Manuel & Luis Miranda, Ruby Rose and musical guest The Highwomen. Show 1332A

