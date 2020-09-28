in Music News

BTS Earns 10th Week At #1 On Billboard Artist 100, Record 198th Week Atop Billboard Social 50

BTS yet again ranks as the top artist in America.

BTS Press Photo, courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment

As the group’s “Dynamite” returns to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, BTS reclaims #1 on the Artist 100.

Up one place from last week’s position, BTS celebrates a tenth week atop Billboard’s listing of the top artists in America. The listing accounts for activity from factors like album sales, song consumption, and social media activity.

BTS remains a force in all three categories. Single “Dynamite” is making a massive impact on the consumption front, but the group’s back catalogue continues to attract interest.

BTS, of course, also is redefining the notion of making an impact on social media. The group retains its #1 position on the Billboard Social 50 chart for a record-extending 198th week.

bts

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Carly Pearce’s “Next Girl” Earns Most Added Honor At Country Radio

ZAYN Returns To Top 10 On Billboard Social 50 Chart