Daniel Craig, Billie Eilish & Finneas Scheduled For October 5 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NBC confirms plans for a Bond-themed “Tonight Show.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1306A -- Pictured in this screengrab: Host Jimmy Fallon arrives at his desk on August 12, 2020 -- (Photo by: NBC)

The October 5 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will apparently adhere to a “No Time To Die” theme.

According to NBC, the episode will feature an interview with Daniel Craig, who reprises his role as James Bond in the film. The episode will also feature Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, who wrote and recorded the film’s title track.

As of press time, it is unclear if the Grammy-winning siblings will perform “No Time To Die” or simply partake in an interview. Stay tuned for an update.

Additional “Fallon” listings follow. Note that the show will be celebrating “BTS Week” between September 28-October 2, with the global phenomenon group performing on all five episodes.

Monday, September 28: Guests include Jim Parsons, Shepard Smith and musical guest BTS. Show 1326A

Tuesday, September 29: Guests include John Cena and musical guest BTS. Show 1327A

Wednesday, September 30: Guests include BTS, Chris Colfer and musical guest BTS. Show 1328A

Thursday, October 1: Guests include Michael Che & Colin Jost, Kaitlyn Dever and musical guest BTS. Show 1329A

Friday, October 2: Guests include Adam Sandler, Guy Raz and musical guest BTS. Show 1330A

