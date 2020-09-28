Carly Pearce’s “Next Girl” Earns Most Added Honor At Country Radio

The follow-up to Carly Pearce’s chart-topping “I Hope You’re Happy Now” earns this week’s most added honor at country radio.
Picked up by 47 Mediabase-monitored country stations, “Next Girl” takes first place on this week’s Mediabase country add board.
Keith Urban’s “One Too Many (featuring P!nk),” which landed at 44 stations, follows as a close second.
Clay Walker’s “Need A Bar Sometimes” grabs third place with 19 pickups. With 14 adds each, Jake Owen’s “Made For You” and Miranda Lambert’s “Settling Down” tie for fourth.
This week’s other notable country radio options: Florida Georgia Line’s “Long Live” (6th-most), Brett Young’s “Lady” (7th-most), Chris Janson’s “Waitin’ On 5” (8th-most, tie), Robert Counts’ “What Do I Know” (8th-most, tie), and Maren Morris’ “To Hell & Back” (8th-most, tie).
