Carly Pearce’s “Next Girl” Earns Most Added Honor At Country Radio

“Next Girl” picked up a nice amount of support at country radio.

Carly Pearce - Next Girl Lyric Video screen | Big Machine

The follow-up to Carly Pearce’s chart-topping “I Hope You’re Happy Now” earns this week’s most added honor at country radio.

Picked up by 47 Mediabase-monitored country stations, “Next Girl” takes first place on this week’s Mediabase country add board.

Keith Urban’s “One Too Many (featuring P!nk),” which landed at 44 stations, follows as a close second.

Clay Walker’s “Need A Bar Sometimes” grabs third place with 19 pickups. With 14 adds each, Jake Owen’s “Made For You” and Miranda Lambert’s “Settling Down” tie for fourth.

This week’s other notable country radio options: Florida Georgia Line’s “Long Live” (6th-most), Brett Young’s “Lady” (7th-most), Chris Janson’s “Waitin’ On 5” (8th-most, tie), Robert Counts’ “What Do I Know” (8th-most, tie), and Maren Morris’ “To Hell & Back” (8th-most, tie).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

