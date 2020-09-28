in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: BTS’ “Dynamite” Reclaims Standing As #1 Song In America, Justin Bieber & Chance, 24kGoldn & Iann Dior Top 5

“Dynamite” returns to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

BTS Press Photo, courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment

After spending its first two weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, BTS’ “Dynamite” spent its next two at #2.

This week, it recaptures the throne.

Indeed, the global smash enjoys a third week as the #1 song in America. It meanwhile earns a fifth consecutive week atop the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart (and nearly doubles last week’s sales total), while enjoying another week of solid streaming and radio activity.

“Dynamite” recaptures the throne from Cardi B’s “WAP (featuring Megan Thee Stallion).” The song, which has spent four total weeks at #1, is #2 this week.

Justin Bieber’s new “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” arrives at #3, while Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk)” slides one spot to #4.

Up one place, 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring Iann Dior)” reaches a new high of #5.

