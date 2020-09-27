in TV News

Conan Gray’s “Heather” Enters Top 40 At Pop Radio, Madison Beer’s “Baby” Joins Top 50

“Heather” and “Baby” make upward moves at pop radio.

Conan Gray - Heather video cover, courtesy of Republic Records Publicity

Conan Gray’s buzzy “Heather” officially debuts on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #42, “Heather” enters this week’s Top 40 at #40. The single, which is also enjoying success at hot adult contemporary radio, received 1,320 pop radio spins during the September 20-26 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 122.

— As “Heather” makes its Top 40 debut, Madison Beer’s “Baby” makes moves just below the chart.

Played 496 times during the tracking period, “Baby” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #48 song. It was #53 last week with 243 spins, meaning it more than doubled its airplay this week.

“Baby” appears on Beer’s forthcoming studio album “Life Support.”

babyConan GrayheatherMadison Beer

