Conan Gray’s “Heather” Enters Top 40 At Pop Radio, Madison Beer’s “Baby” Joins Top 50

Conan Gray’s buzzy “Heather” officially debuts on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Below last week’s chart at #42, “Heather” enters this week’s Top 40 at #40. The single, which is also enjoying success at hot adult contemporary radio, received 1,320 pop radio spins during the September 20-26 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 122.
— As “Heather” makes its Top 40 debut, Madison Beer’s “Baby” makes moves just below the chart.
Played 496 times during the tracking period, “Baby” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #48 song. It was #53 last week with 243 spins, meaning it more than doubled its airplay this week.
“Baby” appears on Beer’s forthcoming studio album “Life Support.”
