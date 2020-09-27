Tristan Harris Appears On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Amid “Social Dilemma” Buzz (Watch Now)

In addition to a chat with Blake Shelton, Monday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” features an appearance by Tristan Harris.

Harris, President and Co-Founder of the Center for Humane Technology, appeared prominently in the buzz Netflix documentary “The Social Dilemma.”

As the film continues to spark conversation and curiosity, Harris and Ellen chat about the deep impact social media companies can have on their users. He also talks about his organization’s work in adopting a better approach to technology and digital connectivity.

The episode will air Monday afternoon, but a video from Harris’ appearance follows. Clips from Blake Shelton’s “Ellen” interview are available here: