Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” Spends 2nd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

Lewis Capaldi’s hit “Before You Go” officially becomes a multi-week leader at pop radio.

Played 17,889 times during the September 20-26 tracking period, “Before You Go” earns a second consecutive week atop the Mediabase pop radio chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a hefty 943 but is enough to keep “Before You Go” atop the chart.

Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love,” which received 17,547 spins (+1,070), rises one spot to #2 this week. By all accounts, it should be the frontrunner for #1 on the next chart.

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” slides one spot to #3, DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” holds at #4, and The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” stays at #5.