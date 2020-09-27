in Music News

All Time Low & Blackbear’s “Monsters” Spends 3rd Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song; Dayglow, Wallows Songs Reach Top 5

“Monsters” extends its reign by another week.

All Time Low & Blackbear - Monsters Lyric Video Screen | WMG

All Time Low’s “Monsters (featuring blackbear)” unsurprisingly keeps the throne on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Credited with ~3,199 spins during the September 20-26 tracking period, the collaboration enjoys a third week at #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 14 plays — and keeps “Monsters” ahead of the competition.

Again providing the closest competition, Machine Gun Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” holds at #2 with ~2,830 spins (+136).

Up three places, Dayglow’s “Can I Call You Tonight?” earns #3. Matt Maeson’s “Hallucinogenics” slides ones spot to #4, and Wallows’ “Are You Bored Yet?” ascends three rungs to #5.

all time loware you bored yetblackbearcan i call you tonightdayglowmachine gun kellymatt maesonmonsterswallows

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Lee Brice’s “One Of Them Girls” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

BTS’ New Album “BE” Will Be Released On November 20, To Feature The Group’s Most “BTS-ish” Music Yet