All Time Low & Blackbear’s “Monsters” Spends 3rd Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song; Dayglow, Wallows Songs Reach Top 5

All Time Low’s “Monsters (featuring blackbear)” unsurprisingly keeps the throne on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.
Credited with ~3,199 spins during the September 20-26 tracking period, the collaboration enjoys a third week at #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 14 plays — and keeps “Monsters” ahead of the competition.
Again providing the closest competition, Machine Gun Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” holds at #2 with ~2,830 spins (+136).
Up three places, Dayglow’s “Can I Call You Tonight?” earns #3. Matt Maeson’s “Hallucinogenics” slides ones spot to #4, and Wallows’ “Are You Bored Yet?” ascends three rungs to #5.
