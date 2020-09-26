Treasure’s “I Love You” Debuts In Top 20 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

The music video for Treasure’s “I Love You” enjoyed an impressive opening week performance on YouTube.
The video amassed 14.7 million views during the September 18-24 tracking period. The number yields a #20 debut on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.
The video, moreover, ranks as the chart’s #5 new entry.
“Treasure” concurrently debuts at #47 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart. Said chart accounts for views on all official uploads; in the case of “I Love You,” the only views that counted were those on the music video.
Watch the “I Love You” music video below:
