Treasure’s “I Love You” Debuts In Top 20 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

“I Love You” received nearly 15 million first-week views.

TREASURE - I Love You Video | screenshot | YG Entertainment

The music video for Treasure’s “I Love You” enjoyed an impressive opening week performance on YouTube.

The video amassed 14.7 million views during the September 18-24 tracking period. The number yields a #20 debut on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

The video, moreover, ranks as the chart’s #5 new entry.

“Treasure” concurrently debuts at #47 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart. Said chart accounts for views on all official uploads; in the case of “I Love You,” the only views that counted were those on the music video.

Watch the “I Love You” music video below:

