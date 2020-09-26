in Music News

BTS’ “Dynamite” Returns To #1 On Global YouTube Songs Chart, Maluma’s “Hawái” Stays #1 On Videos Chart

“Dynamite” received 92.1 million total streams this week.

BTS - Dynamite Video Screen | Big Hit Entertainment

BTS’ “Dynamite” continues to solidify its standing as a global force, recapturing the throne on this week’s Global YouTube Songs Chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Dynamite” re-takes #1 on the strength of its 92.1 million tracking period streams. The figure, which accounts for views on the official video as well as other eligible uploads, tops last week’s mark by an impressive 14.5%.

Maluma’s “Hawái,” which topped last week’s chart, falls to #2. It received 71.9 million streams during the September 18-24 tracking period.

“Hawái” does, however, keep its #1 position on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. The buzzy video, which co-stars Yovanna Ventura, added another 34.3 million views to its total this week.

