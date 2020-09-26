in Music News

Travi$ Scott, Young Thug & MIA’s “FRANCHISE” Debuts At #2 On US Spotify & Apple Music Charts

The new collaboration received millions of opening day streams.

FRANCHISE Video | Screenshot | Epic/Cactus Jack

Travi$ Scott’s “FRANCHISE (featuring Young Thug & MIA)” unsurprisingly debuts near the top of the US Spotify and Apple Music streaming charts.

Credited with 1.583 million US streams on Friday, September 25, “FRANCIHSE” earns #2 on the national Spotify chart. Only Cardi B’s megahit “WAP (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)” received more American streams on Friday.

Apple Music does not share specific numbers, but “FRANCHISE” debuts at the same #2 on that platform’s US chart – and again trails “WAP.”

“FRANCHISE” concurrently arrives at #2 on the Global Apple Music chart, while taking #7 on the Global Spotify listing.

franchisemiatravi$ scottyoung thug

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Rihanna Returning To “Daily Pop,” Will Discuss Savage x Fenty Show On October 1 Episode

Machine Gun Kelly & Halsey’s “Forget Me Too,” MGK & Blackbear’s “My Ex’s Best Friend” Enter Top 10 On US Spotify Streaming Chart