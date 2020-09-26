Travi$ Scott, Young Thug & MIA’s “FRANCHISE” Debuts At #2 On US Spotify & Apple Music Charts

Travi$ Scott’s “FRANCHISE (featuring Young Thug & MIA)” unsurprisingly debuts near the top of the US Spotify and Apple Music streaming charts.

Credited with 1.583 million US streams on Friday, September 25, “FRANCIHSE” earns #2 on the national Spotify chart. Only Cardi B’s megahit “WAP (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)” received more American streams on Friday.

Apple Music does not share specific numbers, but “FRANCHISE” debuts at the same #2 on that platform’s US chart – and again trails “WAP.”

“FRANCHISE” concurrently arrives at #2 on the Global Apple Music chart, while taking #7 on the Global Spotify listing.