Lili Reinhart Scheduled To Appear On September 30 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

This past August, Lili Reinhart appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “The Late Late Show With James Corden” in support of her movie “Chemical Hearts.”

Next week, she will make another late-night appearance in support of her book “Swimming Lessons: Poems.”

Reinhart will appear on the September 30 “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” airing one night after her book officially launches. That night’s episode will also feature a chat with Sarah Silverman and a performance by Phoebe Bridgers.

Tuesday, September 29: Guests Sarah Silverman, Lili Reinhart (Swimming Lessons: Poems) and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers (Song: “I Know the End,” Album: Punisher). Jessica Burdeaux sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1045A.