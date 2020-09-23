in TV News

Lili Reinhart Scheduled To Appear On September 30 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

The actress will discuss her new book “Swimming Lessons: Poems.”

Lili Reinhart during her 8/18 Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance (Photo by: NBC)

This past August, Lili Reinhart appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “The Late Late Show With James Corden” in support of her movie “Chemical Hearts.”

Next week, she will make another late-night appearance in support of her book “Swimming Lessons: Poems.”

Reinhart will appear on the September 30 “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” airing one night after her book officially launches. That night’s episode will also feature a chat with Sarah Silverman and a performance by Phoebe Bridgers.

Wednesday, September 23: Guests Sarah Paulson (Ratched) and H. Jon Benjamin (Archer). Show 1042A.

Thursday, September 24: Guests Alicia Vikander (The Glorias) and Maya Erskine & Anna Konkle (Pen15). Show 1043A.

Friday, September 25: Guest Michael Cohen (Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump) and musical guest Sheryl Crow (Single: “In the End”). (OAD 9/10/20)

Monday, September 28: Guests Colin Quinn (Overstated: A Coast-to-Coast Roast of Fifty States), Kim Cattrall (Filthy Rich) and musical guest Jeff Rosenstock (Song: “Scram!” Album: NO DREAM). Jessica Burdeaux sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1044A.

Tuesday, September 29: Guests Sarah Silverman, Lili Reinhart (Swimming Lessons: Poems) and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers (Song: “I Know the End,” Album: Punisher). Jessica Burdeaux sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1045A.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

