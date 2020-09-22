in Music News

Andrew Jannakos Earns #1 On Billboard Emerging Artists Chart, Top 40 Spot On Artist 100 As “Gone Too Soon” Makes Hot 100

The song was the #2 seller despite arriving on the fifth day of the tracking period.

Andrew Jannakos - Gone Too Soon | Cover

As previously reported, Andrew Jannakos’ “Gone Too Soon” made a impact during its inaugural chart tracking period. Despite its late-week arrival, the song earns #2 on this week’s Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart and #65 on the overall Hot 100.

Thanks to the success of the song, Jannakos also scores prominent positions on two key Billboard artist charts.

He notably debuts at #1 on the Billboard Emerging Artists chart, which ranks the Top 50 artists who have yet to reach certain hit criteria on the song or album charts. He concurrently starts at an impressive #38 on the overall Artist 100, which ranks the top artists in America without any such restriction.

Both charts account for factors like song consumption, album sales, and social media activity. In Jannakos’ case, “Gone Too Soon” contributed the lion’s share of activity.

andrew jannakosgone too soon

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

MAX Debuts At #13 On Billboard Social 50 Chart Following Release Of “Blueberry Eyes” With BTS Member SUGA

Dixie D’Amelio Returns To Billboard Emerging Artists Chart Following “Be Happy” Remix Release, Video Teaser