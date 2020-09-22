Andrew Jannakos Earns #1 On Billboard Emerging Artists Chart, Top 40 Spot On Artist 100 As “Gone Too Soon” Makes Hot 100

As previously reported, Andrew Jannakos’ “Gone Too Soon” made a impact during its inaugural chart tracking period. Despite its late-week arrival, the song earns #2 on this week’s Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart and #65 on the overall Hot 100.

Thanks to the success of the song, Jannakos also scores prominent positions on two key Billboard artist charts.

He notably debuts at #1 on the Billboard Emerging Artists chart, which ranks the Top 50 artists who have yet to reach certain hit criteria on the song or album charts. He concurrently starts at an impressive #38 on the overall Artist 100, which ranks the top artists in America without any such restriction.

Both charts account for factors like song consumption, album sales, and social media activity. In Jannakos’ case, “Gone Too Soon” contributed the lion’s share of activity.