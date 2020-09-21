Jim Parsons, Chris Colfer Scheduled For September 28 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

To support the upcoming Netflix launch of “The Boys In The Band,” star Jim Parsons will make an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, Parsons will appear as the lead guest on the September 28 “Tonight Show” episode.

The episode will also feature a chat with Chris Colfer, who will be keeping his impressive streak of annual “Fallon” appearances intact. The entertainer and author appeared on “Fallon” episodes in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019; the September 28 chat will be his first of 2020.

No musical guest has yet been confirmed for the episode; other “Fallon” listings follow:

Monday, September 21: Guests include Julianne Moore, Chace Crawford and musical guest Polo G. Show 1321A

Tuesday, September 22: Guests include Keira Knightley, Chelsea Clinton and musical guest Tame Impala. Show 1322A

Wednesday, September 23: Guests include Millie Bobby Brown, Colin Quinn and musical guest Anitta ft. Cardi B & Myke Towers. Show 1323A

Thursday, September 24: Guests include Chris Rock, Jonathan Majors and musical guest Sasha Sloan. Show 1324A

Friday, September 25: Guests include Sting, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and musical guest Gashi ft. Sting. Show 1325A