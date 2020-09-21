in TV News

Jim Parsons, Chris Colfer Scheduled For September 28 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Jim Parsons and Chris Colfer will be Monday’s “Fallon” guests.

Chris Colfer on Fallon (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

To support the upcoming Netflix launch of “The Boys In The Band,” star Jim Parsons will make an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, Parsons will appear as the lead guest on the September 28 “Tonight Show” episode.

The episode will also feature a chat with Chris Colfer, who will be keeping his impressive streak of annual “Fallon” appearances intact. The entertainer and author appeared on “Fallon” episodes in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019; the September 28 chat will be his first of 2020.

No musical guest has yet been confirmed for the episode; other “Fallon” listings follow:

Monday, September 21: Guests include Julianne Moore, Chace Crawford and musical guest Polo G. Show 1321A

Tuesday, September 22: Guests include Keira Knightley, Chelsea Clinton and musical guest Tame Impala. Show 1322A

Wednesday, September 23: Guests include Millie Bobby Brown, Colin Quinn and musical guest Anitta ft. Cardi B & Myke Towers. Show 1323A

Thursday, September 24: Guests include Chris Rock, Jonathan Majors and musical guest Sasha Sloan. Show 1324A

Friday, September 25: Guests include Sting, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and musical guest Gashi ft. Sting. Show 1325A

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

