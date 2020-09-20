“Schitt’s Creek” Sweeps All Major Comedy Categories At The 2020 Emmy Awards

By the end of its first hour, Sunday’s Emmy Awards ceremony had announced the result for all major comedy categories.

Each went to “Schitt’s Creek” — or one of its principals.

The show won for Outstanding Comedy Series, while Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara won for Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress, respectively. Dan Levy and Annie Murphy respectively won for Supporting Actor and Actress.

Andrew Cividino and Dan Levy additionally won for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, while Dan Levy added an award for Outstanding Writing.

The three-hour ceremony is currently airing live on ABC.