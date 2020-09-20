Justin Bieber & Chance’s “Holy,” Sam Smith’s “Diamonds” Reach Top 40 At Pop Radio; JXDN’s “Angels & Demons” Top 50

They may not have arrived until the end of the September 13-19 tracking period, but Justin Bieber’s “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” and Sam Smith’s “Diamonds” still make this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Played 1,573 times, “Holy” arrives at #34 on this week’s chart. “Diamonds” concurrently starts at #39 spins, courtesy of its 1,364 plays.

— As “Holy” and “Diamonds” make the 40-song chart, Jaden “jxdn” Hossler’s “Angels & Demons” makes moves just below. Played 388 times during the tracking period, “Angels & Demons” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #49 song. It was #51 last week.

— “Diamonds” and “Holy” also debut at hot adult contemporary radio, with the former taking #31 and the latter earning #33 on the Mediabase Hot AC chart.