in Music News

Justin Bieber & Chance’s “Holy,” Sam Smith’s “Diamonds” Reach Top 40 At Pop Radio; JXDN’s “Angels & Demons” Top 50

“Holy,” “Diamonds,” and “Angels & Diamonds” pick up airplay at pop radio.

Justin Bieber & Chance The Rapper - Holy cover | Def Jam

They may not have arrived until the end of the September 13-19 tracking period, but Justin Bieber’s “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” and Sam Smith’s “Diamonds” still make this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Played 1,573 times, “Holy” arrives at #34 on this week’s chart. “Diamonds” concurrently starts at #39 spins, courtesy of its 1,364 plays.

— As “Holy” and “Diamonds” make the 40-song chart, Jaden “jxdn” Hossler’s “Angels & Demons” makes moves just below. Played 388 times during the tracking period, “Angels & Demons” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #49 song. It was #51 last week.

— “Diamonds” and “Holy” also debut at hot adult contemporary radio, with the former taking #31 and the latter earning #33 on the Mediabase Hot AC chart.

angels & demondschance the rapperdiamondsholyJustin Bieberjxdnsam smith

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

“Schitt’s Creek” Sweeps All Major Comedy Categories At The 2020 Emmy Awards

“Watchmen” Wins Several Limited Series Emmy Awards; “Unorthodox,” “Mrs. America,” “I Know This Much Is True” Also Victorious