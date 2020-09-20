in TV News

“Schitt’s Creek” Scores Another Emmy As Eugene Levy Wins For Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Eugene Levy gives “Schitt’s Creek” another Sunday night victory.

72ND EMMY¨ AWARDS - Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the "72nd Emmy¨ Awards" will broadcast SUNDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00 p.m. EDT/6:00 p.m. MDT/5:00 p.m. PDT), on ABC. (ABC/Image Group LA) 72ND EMMY¨ AWARDS

Shortly after revealing that Catherine O’Hara was this year’s Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Sunday’s Emmy Awards ceremony delivered the Lead Actor prize to her “Schitt’s Creek” co-star Eugene Levy.

Levy, who played Johnny Rose on the show, beat out a field that included Ramy Youssef, Michael Douglas, Anthony Anderson, Don Cheadle, and Ted Danson.

Like O’Hara, Levy was a noteworthy betting favorite going into Sunday’s show. “Schitt’s Creek” is also the betting favorite for a number of other categories, including Outstanding Comedy Series. In fact, moments after Eugene Levy’s win, Dan Levy won for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

abcemmysschitt's creek

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

“Schitt’s Creek” Star Catherine O’Hara Wins Emmy For Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

“Schitt’s Creek” Sweeps All Major Comedy Categories At The 2020 Emmy Awards