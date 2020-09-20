“Schitt’s Creek” Scores Another Emmy As Eugene Levy Wins For Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Shortly after revealing that Catherine O’Hara was this year’s Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Sunday’s Emmy Awards ceremony delivered the Lead Actor prize to her “Schitt’s Creek” co-star Eugene Levy.
Levy, who played Johnny Rose on the show, beat out a field that included Ramy Youssef, Michael Douglas, Anthony Anderson, Don Cheadle, and Ted Danson.
Like O’Hara, Levy was a noteworthy betting favorite going into Sunday’s show. “Schitt’s Creek” is also the betting favorite for a number of other categories, including Outstanding Comedy Series. In fact, moments after Eugene Levy’s win, Dan Levy won for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.
Loading…