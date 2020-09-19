BTS Episode Sets New Social Media Record For “America’s Got Talent,” Delivers New 2020 High Mark For NBC

Earlier this year, BTS helped an episode of NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” reach a franchise high in social engagement.

This past Wednesday, the group did the same for the network’s “America’s Got Talent.”

According to NBC, the results show generated 4.25 million social engagements. BTS performed its chart-topping single “Dynamite” during the broadcast.

An all-time record for “America’s Got Talent,” the figure tops the previous week’s number by 443%. It is up a whopping 619% from the results show average.

The 4.25 million figure, moreover, establishes Wednesday’s “AGT” as “NBC’s #1 most social series episode of 2020 to date.”