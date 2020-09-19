in Music News

Maluma’s “Hawái” Reaches #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos & Songs Chart

Yovanna Ventura co-stars in the successful music video.

Maluma and Yovanna Ventura in Hawái | Sony Music US Latin

After spending several weeks near the top of the charts, Maluma’s “Hawái” reaches the pinnacle positions on both the Global YouTube Music Videos and Songs Charts.

The official music video, which co-stars Yovanna Ventura, rises one place to #1 on the former chart thanks to its 39.4 million tracking period views. The count trails last week’s mark by 16% but is still enough for “Hawái” to seize the throne from BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream.”

With views from the video and other eligible uploads combined, “Hawái” amassed 83.4 million total YouTube streams during the September 11-17 tracking period. That figure lifts “Hawái” two spots to #1 on the overall Global YouTube Songs Chart. BTS’ “Dynamite” topped last week’s listing.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

