Maluma’s “Hawái” Reaches #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos & Songs Chart

After spending several weeks near the top of the charts, Maluma’s “Hawái” reaches the pinnacle positions on both the Global YouTube Music Videos and Songs Charts.

The official music video, which co-stars Yovanna Ventura, rises one place to #1 on the former chart thanks to its 39.4 million tracking period views. The count trails last week’s mark by 16% but is still enough for “Hawái” to seize the throne from BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream.”

With views from the video and other eligible uploads combined, “Hawái” amassed 83.4 million total YouTube streams during the September 11-17 tracking period. That figure lifts “Hawái” two spots to #1 on the overall Global YouTube Songs Chart. BTS’ “Dynamite” topped last week’s listing.