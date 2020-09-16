in TV News

Millie Bobby Brown Appearing, Anitta Performing On September 23 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Millie Bobby Brown will be the lead guest on Wednesday’s “Fallon.”

Millie Bobby Brown has appeared in some highly regarded “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” segments, including this year’s “Whisper Challenge” bit.

On Wednesday, September 23, she will look to add to her reel of great late-night segments. The actress will be the lead interview guest on that night’s “Tonight Show.”

The episode will also feature a chat with Colin Quinn. Anitta will then close the show with a musical performance.

Who else can you expect on the popular NBC late-night show? Listings follow:

Wednesday, September 16: Guests include Sharon Stone, Shaquille O’Neal and musical guest Kylie Minogue. Show 1318A

Thursday, September 17: Guests include Seth MacFarlane, Evan Rachel Wood and Penn & Teller. Show 1319A

Friday, September 18: Guests include Jessica Alba, Jack Huston and musical guest Keith Urban. Show 1320A

Monday, September 21: Guests include Julianne Moore, Chace Crawford and musical guest Polo G. Show 1321A

Tuesday, September 22: Guests include Keira Knightley, Chelsea Clinton and musical guest Tame Impala. Show 1322A

