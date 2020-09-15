in TV News

Tame Impala Scheduled To Perform On September 22 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Tame Impala will deliver a “Tonight Show” musical performance.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1306A -- Pictured in this screengrab: Host Jimmy Fallon arrives at his desk on August 12, 2020 -- (Photo by: NBC)

For the first time in more than three years, Tame Impala will play “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

NBC says the popular, critically acclaimed act will perform on the Tuesday, September 22 edition of the late-night talk show. The episode will also feature interviews with Keira Knightley and Chelsea Clinton.

Other upcoming musical guests include Kesha (September 15), Kylie Minogue (September 16), Keith Urban (September 18), and Polo G (September 21). Complete listings follow:

Tuesday, September 15: Guests include Ewan McGregor, Willie & Bobbie Nelson and musical guest Kesha Pays Tribute to T. Rex. Show 1317A

Wednesday, September 16: Guests include Sharon Stone, Shaquille O’Neal and musical guest Kylie Minogue. Show 1318A

Thursday, September 17: Guests include Seth MacFarlane, Evan Rachel Wood and Penn & Teller. Show 1319A

Friday, September 18: Guests include Jessica Alba, Jack Huston and musical guest Keith Urban. Show 1320A

Monday, September 21: Guests include Julianne Moore, Chace Crawford and musical guest Polo G. Show 1321A

Tuesday, September 22: Guests include Keira Knightley, Chelsea Clinton and musical guest Tame Impala. Show 1322A

