“Outer Banks” Stars Madelyn Cline, Chase Stokes To Appear In Kygo & Donna Summer’s “Hot Stuff” Video, Arriving September 18

Cline and Stokes will star in the upcoming video.

Madelyn Cline & Chase Stokes - Hot Stuff video teaser | Via @kygomusic on Instagram

Last year, Kygo released a modern take on the late Whitney Houston’s rare “Higher Love” cover. Earlier this summer, he partnered with Tina Turner for a modern spin on “What’s Love Got To Do With It.”

This Friday, the artist will offer his take on yet another iconic song: Donna Summer’s “Hot Stuff.”

In addition to sharing the audio, Kygo will release a video. Like many of his videos, this one will feature some very familiar stars.

Per a teaser on Kygo’s socials, “Outer Banks” stars Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes will take center stage in the new video. Cline and Stokes, who are romantically involved on-and-off the show, have emerged as breakout stars since the Netflix series’ April premiere. Neither had 10,000 Instagram followers when the show launched; Cline now has 5.9 million and Stokes boasts 4.5 million.

The teaser video follows:

