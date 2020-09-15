in Music News

AGUST D (BTS Member SUGA) Makes History As “D-2,” “Daechwita” Reach #1 On iTunes In 100 Countries

SUGA achieves the distinction with both a single and an album.

Suga/Agust D - Daechwita video images courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment

Reaching #1 on iTunes in 100 countries with one recording is itself a rare, incredible feat. Doing it with both a single and an album, especially when the latter is formally branded as a mixtape, is particularly impressive.

It is not impossible, however, as a select few acts have proven. BTS member SUGA just became the first male soloist to achieve the impressive feat.

The artist’s single “Daechwita,” released under SUGA’s AGUST D moniker, just reached #1 in a one hundredth country. He had already surpassed the 100 mark with “D-2,” the mixtape on which said single appears.

As BTS members amass these illustrious iTunes achievements both collectively and as soloists, they further eliminate any question or doubt about their unprecedented worldwide impact.

agust dbtsd-2Daechwitasuga

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

“Outer Banks” Stars Madelyn Cline, Chase Stokes To Appear In Kygo & Donna Summer’s “Hot Stuff” Video, Arriving September 18

Andrew Jannakos’ “Gone Too Soon” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart