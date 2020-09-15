AGUST D (BTS Member SUGA) Makes History As “D-2,” “Daechwita” Reach #1 On iTunes In 100 Countries

Reaching #1 on iTunes in 100 countries with one recording is itself a rare, incredible feat. Doing it with both a single and an album, especially when the latter is formally branded as a mixtape, is particularly impressive.

It is not impossible, however, as a select few acts have proven. BTS member SUGA just became the first male soloist to achieve the impressive feat.

The artist’s single “Daechwita,” released under SUGA’s AGUST D moniker, just reached #1 in a one hundredth country. He had already surpassed the 100 mark with “D-2,” the mixtape on which said single appears.

As BTS members amass these illustrious iTunes achievements both collectively and as soloists, they further eliminate any question or doubt about their unprecedented worldwide impact.