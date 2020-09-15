Louis Tomlinson Rockets To #3 On Billboard Social 50 Chart

Last week, Louis Tomlinson re-entered the Billboard Social 50 at #49.

This week, the popular artist soars into the chart’s upper reaches. Tomlinson grabs #3 on the listing, which ranks artists based on numerous social engagement metrics.

Although he was not the focus of any major news stories this week, Tomlinson routinely attracts ample interest from his passionate fanbase. His social ranking surely also received a boost from the 96.5 TDY Artist of the Summer campaign. Tomlinson attracted a staggering number of votes; upon winning, he received an immense outpouring of support from fans.

Tomlinson is celebrating his 138th week on the chart. To date, he has gone as high as #2.