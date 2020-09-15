Andrew Jannakos’ “Gone Too Soon” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

Former “The Voice” contestant Andrew Jannakos has been cultivating a passionate fanbase across social networks, including TikTok.

Thanks to the supportive base, as well as general enthusiasm for the song, his new single “Gone Too Soon” is making a massive opening day statement on the US iTunes sales chart.

The song rocketed to #1 on the all-genre listing following its official release Tuesday morning, and it remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 12:40PM ET.

“I am BLOWN away by the support y’all have given me with this song and it’s absolutely insane to see my name up there with some of the biggest acts around the world,” wrote Jannakos in an Instagram post. “I cannot thank y’all enough for supporting this crazy dream of mine, it absolutely would not be possible without y’all!”

The balance of the iTunes Top 5 includes Marshmello & Demi Lovato’s “OK Not To Be OK” (#2), Cardi B’s “WAP (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)” (#3), The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” (#4), and 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring Iann Dior)” (#5).