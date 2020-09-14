in Pop Culture

Madison Pettis Hypes Savage X Fenty Campaign With Breathtaking New Lingerie Pictures, Videos On Instagram

The actress shares more stunning looks at the Savage X Fenty collection.

Madison Pettis models Savage x Fenty | Via @madisonpettis Instagram stories

Earlier this month, Madison Pettis revealed her selection as a brand ambassador for the increasingly popular Savage x Fenty lingerie brand. The announcement came with a series of stunning pictures and selfie videos, which amassed considerable interest on social media – and significant readership (or, perhaps, viewership) on Headline Planet.

Monday, Pettis offered another look at her collaboration with the Rihanna-led brand.

In addition to posting a collection of professional photos in Savage x Fenty pieces (again shot by Nesrin “Blackprints” Danan), the actress shared some casual videos to her Instagram story. The gallery post was approaching 100K likes in its first forty minutes, while the stories have already spurred shares across social networks and forums.

She looks characteristically great across the board, with the gallery post available here and the Instagram stories here until Tuesday afternoon.

