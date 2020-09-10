Jade Chynoweth Showcases Incredible Body, Shares Message Of Empowerment In Stunning New Bedroom Selfies On Instagram

Dancer, actress and influencer Jade Chynoweth is stunning. She also routinely shares messages of empowerment and wisdom with her social followers.

Thursday night, those concepts came together as Chynoweth shared a new six-photo gallery on Instagram.

Each of the low-key, yet sexy selfies offers a look at Chynoweth’s characteristically stunning figure. The key to the post’s resonance, however, is her message about the importance of confidence and self-love.

“Beauty begins the moment you decide to be and love yourself fully,” writes Chynoweth in the caption.

Clearly connecting with her followers, the post received over 75K likes in its first two hours. Embedded below, it also attracted an outpouring of favorable comments.