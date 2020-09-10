in TV News

Chace Crawford To Discuss “The Boys” On September 23 “Live With Kelly & Ryan”

“The Boys” star will appear on “Live.”

Chace Crawford - The Boys Poster / Amazon via @chacecrawford on Instagram

Amazon Prime’s popular “The Boys” recently returned for its second season.

To support the new episodes, star Chace Crawford will make a daytime talk show appearance.

According to official listings, Crawford will appear on the Wednesday, September 23 edition of “Live With Kelly & Ryan.” The episode will also feature a chat with Sunny Hostin, as well as a segment on saving money in the event of emergencies.

As a reminder, all “Live” listings are subject to change. Headline Planet will provide an update if the Crawford appearance is canceled or moved.

amazon primechace crawfordlive with kelly & ryanthe boys

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

FLETCHER’s “THE S(EX) TAPES” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart After Early Release