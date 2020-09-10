Chace Crawford To Discuss “The Boys” On September 23 “Live With Kelly & Ryan”

Amazon Prime’s popular “The Boys” recently returned for its second season.
To support the new episodes, star Chace Crawford will make a daytime talk show appearance.
According to official listings, Crawford will appear on the Wednesday, September 23 edition of “Live With Kelly & Ryan.” The episode will also feature a chat with Sunny Hostin, as well as a segment on saving money in the event of emergencies.
As a reminder, all “Live” listings are subject to change. Headline Planet will provide an update if the Crawford appearance is canceled or moved.
Loading…