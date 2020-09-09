FLETCHER’s “THE S(EX) TAPES” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart After Early Release

As late as Wednesday morning, FLETCHER was advertising a September 18 release date for her new EP “THE S(EX) TAPES.”

The singer-songwriter did not, however, make her fans wait until then to experience the full EP. She instead released the project to digital platforms at noon ET on Wednesday, September 9. The eagerly anticipated project quickly began shooting up the US iTunes sales chart.

By Wednesday afternoon, it was #1 on the all-genre listing. It remains there as of press time at 4:30PM ET.

Featuring FLETCHER’s signature vulnerability, gripping vocals and flair for intoxicating melody, “THE S(EX) TAPES” finds the artist confronting the (sometimes harsh) realities of a relationship. Capitol refers to the EP as “a collection of boldly realized pop songs about finding your forever person before you find yourself and needing to explore the parts of you that remain unknown as a result.”