All Time Low & Blackbear’s “Monsters” Headed For #1 At Alternative Radio

“Monsters” should top this week’s alternative chart.

All Time Low’s “Monsters (featuring blackbear)” is set to reach the #1 position on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

The collaboration received 1,092 spins during the first three days of the September 6-12 tracking period. Up 1.5% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Monsters” at #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

As it does not face any imminent threat from below (the building #2 and #3 songs are both rapidly fading), “Monsters” should be able to retain its throne through the close of tracking.

“Monsters” will seize the throne from Matt Maeson’s “Hallucinogenics,” which spent the past few weeks atop the chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

