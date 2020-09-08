Billboard Hot 100: BTS’ “Dynamite” Spends A Second Week As #1 Song In America

Last week, “Dynamite” debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the first BTS song to ever top the chart.

This week, it retains the throne.

“Dynamite” again turns a strong week of sales and streams, as well as growing radio activity, into status as the #1 song in America.

The sales performance was particularly strong, with Billboard noting that “Dynamite” is the first song since The Chainsmokers’ 2016 smash “Closer (featuring Halsey)” to sell over 180K US copies in two consecutive weeks. It is the first since Justin Timberlake’s 2016 smash “Can’t Stop The Feeling” to sell over 180K in each of its first two weeks.

Like last week, “Dynamite” receives its closest competition from Cardi B’s “WAP (featuring Megan Thee Stallion).” Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk)” takes #3 on this week’s chart, while DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” holds at #4. The stagnation continues at #5, as The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” also keeps last week’s position.

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” rises one spot to #6, as Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN (featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne)” drops one place to #7. 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring Iann Dior)” ascends four spots to a new high of #8, Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love” holds at #9, and Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” stays at #10.