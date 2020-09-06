Songs By Conan Gray, Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion, Joel Corry & MNEK, Claire Rosinkranz Make Top 50 At Pop Radio

Courtesy of the airplay they received during the August 30-September 5 tracking period, Conan Gray’s “Heather,” Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” Joel Corry & MNEK’s “Head & Heart,” and Claire Rosinkranz’s “Backyard Boy” earn Top 50 positions at pop radio.

Played 697 times during the tracking period (+225), “Heather” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #46 song. It was #54 last week.

Up four places, Cardi B’s “WAP (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)” earns #48. The pop culture phenomenon received 563 tracking period pop plays (+39).

A ten-place rise brings “Head & Heart,” the reigning dance radio #1, to #49 at pop. The collaboration received 504 spins (+216).

“Backyard Boy,” which received 470 spins (+180), concurrently rises eight places to #50.