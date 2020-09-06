in Music News

Songs By Calvin Harris & The Weeknd, BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez, Zoe Wees, Saweetie, Regard & RAYE Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

A handful of songs arrive on this week’s pop radio chart.

Calvin Harris & The Weeknd - Over Now video screen | Columbia

Numerous songs officially enter the Top 40 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s listing at #47, Calvin Harris & The Weeknd’s “Over Now” makes this week’s Top 40 at #31. The collaboration received 2,097 spins during the August 30-September 5 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 1,054 spins.

Up twenty-one places, BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream” makes its Top 40 debut at #34. The single received 2,008 tracking period plays (+1,605).

A four-place rise concurrently brings Zoe Wees’ “Control” to #37. The breakthrough effort received 1,606 spins during the tracking period (+240).

Credited with 1,435 spins (+104), Saweetie’s “Tap In” rises three spots to #39.

Regard & RAYE’s “Secrets,” the week’s final new Top 40 entry, rises four places to #40 on the strength of its 1,403 spins (+103).

blackpinkcalvin harriscontrolice creamover nowrayeregardsaweetiesecretsSelena Gomeztap inthe weekndzoe wees

