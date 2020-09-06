“Care” Becomes Beabadoobee’s First Solo Top 40 Hit At Alternative Radio

Beabadoobee appeared as a featured artist on Powfu’s “death bed,” which reached #2 at alternative radio earlier this year. The artist had never, however, previously appeared on the chart with one of her own releases.

That changes this week, as her “Care” debuts on the Mediabase alternative airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #43, “Care” makes this week’s listing at #40. The single received 253 spins during the August 30-September 5 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 32 spins.

“Care” appears on the artist’s forthcoming studio album “Fake It Flowers.”