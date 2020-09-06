in Music News

Songs By 24kGoldn & Iann Dior, Billie Eilish, Avenue Beat Enter Top 25 At Pop Radio, DJ Khaled & Drake, Ashe & Niall Horan, Drake & Lil Durk Join Top 30

Numerous songs make gains on this week’s pop radio chart.

Mood Video Screen | Sony Music

Three songs make their first Top 25 appearances on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, while another three pay their first visits to the Top 30.

Up fourteen places, 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring Iann Dior)” earns #23 on this week’s chart. The breakthrough hit received 3,924 spins during the August 30-September 5 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by a mammoth 2,284 plays. The gain reflects the largest airplay increase at pop radio this week.

Despite a decrease in airplay, Billie Eilish’s “my future” rises three places to a new peak of #24. The single received 2,524 tracking week spins (-424).

Avenue Beat’s “F2020,” credited with 2,483 plays (+253), jumps eight places to #25.

A five-place rise brings DJ Khaled’s “POPSTAR (featuring Drake)” to #27. The collaboration posted a tracking period play count of 2,388 (+109).

Played 2,301 times during the tracking period (+315), Ashe’s “Moral Of The Story (featuring Niall Horan)” rises six spots to #28.

Drake’s own “Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk)” meanwhile jumps ten places to #29 with 2,164 spins (+658).

