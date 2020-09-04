A Thousand Horses, BTS Scheduled To Perform On Upcoming TODAY Show Episodes

As September gets underway, NBC confirms two upcoming TODAY Show performances.

According to the network, A Thousand Horses will perform during the 10AM hour on the September 7 (Labor Day) episode. That part of the broadcast will also feature assorted TODAY segments, including bits on dog training, fall movies and television, and cooking.

The September 10 episode will, meanwhile, feature a performance by BTS. The superstar group will perform during the 7-9AM window, and then again within the 9-10AM segment.

Complete listings follow:

Monday, September 7

(7-9 a.m.) TODAY brings the latest news and up-to-date information on the coronavirus pandemic. Peter Strzok on Compromised. What to Watch this Fall with Dave Karger. TODAY Food: Preserving Summer Tomatoes for Fall with Bryant Terry.

(9-10 a.m.) Make Ahead Monday with Curtis Stone. Catching Up With… Dionne Warwick. On The Job: Ice Cream Scientist. Overheard on 3rd.

(10-11 a.m.) A Thousand Horses performs on TODAY. What to Watch – Fall Movies and TV with Nikki Novak. TODAY Food: Summer Vegetables with Melissa Clark. Master Class: Yes, Any Dog Can Be Trained.

Tuesday, September 8

(7-9 a.m.) TODAY brings the latest news and up-to-date information on the coronavirus pandemic. Aly Raisman on TODAY. Jenna Bush Hager on Everything Is Beautiful in its Time. Steals and deals. Al Roker on the UN and World Meteorological Organization Climate Efforts.

(9-10 a.m.) Catching Up With… 50 Cent. Jane Fonda on What Can I Do? Vote Watch: Voting and Working the Polls on Election Day. Tune-Up Tuesday: Workleisure with Influencer Alyssa Amoroso. Overheard on 3rd.

(10-11 a.m.) Mary J. Blige on TODAY. Jenna Bush Hager on Everything Is Beautiful in its Time. Better Than Before: Mother-Daughter Get Healthier Together Five Obstacles Stopping You From Getting Fit with Maya Feller.

Wednesday, September 9

(7-9 a.m.) TODAY brings the latest news and up-to-date information on the coronavirus pandemic Catching Up With… Jane Fonda. Jay Shetty on Think Like a Monk.

(9-10 a.m.) Danielle MacDonald and Tilda Cobham-Hervey on I Am Woman. Olympians Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani on Kudo Kids. Dads Got This!: Pierce Freelon’s Fresh Take on Children’s Music. Overheard on 3rd.

(10-11 a.m.) Bobbie Thomas on Bobbie’s Beauty Report. What’s In and Out for Home Decor with Liz Marie Galvan. Style Me Something Good with Melissa Chataigne and Delina Medhin. TODAY Food: Kitchen Clean Out with Joel Gamoran.

Thursday, September 10

(7-9 a.m.) TODAY brings the latest news and up-to-date information on the coronavirus pandemic. Brene Brown on TODAY. BTS performs on TODAY. TODAY Loves Football: Season Kickoff with Sarah Grueneberg and Phil “The Grill” Johnson. Mike Tirico on NFL kickoff.

(9-10 a.m.) BTS performs on TODAY. Stacey Abrams on Amazon’s All In: The Fight for Democracy. Laurence Fishburne and Ilyasah Shabazz on Audible’s The Autobiography of Malcom X. Overheard on 3rd. Impact Thursday: Southside Blooms.

(10-11 a.m.) Melissa Etheridge on TODAY. Roni Cohen-Sandler, PH.D., on Teenage Therapy Podcast. Tomorrow’s Talent Today: Arabella Egan.

Friday, September 11

(7-9 a.m.) TODAY brings the latest news and up-to-date information on the coronavirus pandemic. Cynthia McFadden on refugee camps. Fall Consumer Trends with Stephanie Ruhle. Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin on The Home Edit Life. TODAY Food: Today Loves Football. New Normal: What Your Workout Looks Like as Gyms Reopen.

(9-10 a.m.) Overheard on 3rd. Ted Jackson and Jackie Wallace on You Ought To Do A Story About Me. Superfood Friday: School Lunches with Joy Bauer.

(10-11 a.m.) Brene Brown on TODAY. Trio Restaurant’s Louis Hunter on TODAY. Series – Better Than Before with Jonathan Fader on Coaching Athletes to be Their Best.