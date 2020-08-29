Illenium’s Outstanding “Nightlight” Scores Over 600K Opening Day Streams On Spotify

Strong songs are par for the course for Illenium, but new release “Nightlight” exceeds even that high standard.

The first song under his new deal with 12Tone Music Group, “Nightlight” is as an engrossing as EDM-pop gets. Featuring stellar production, stunning instrumental tones, engaging lyrics, infectious energy, and a story-like composition rich with peaks and valleys, “Nightlight” finds Illenium firing on all cylinders. Coupled with a haunting, powerhouse (though officially uncredited) vocal performance from frequent collaborator Annika Wells, “Nightlight” is both show-stopping and party-starting.

Listeners took immediate interest in the new release, with the song amassing 619,409 first-day streams on Spotify.