in Music News

BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream” Received Solid Opening Day Pop Radio Airplay, Debuts In Top 5 On Global & US Spotify Charts

“Ice Cream” received ample opening day attention.

BLACKPINK - Ice Cream video screen | YG/Interscope

BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream” is not in position to make an immediate debut on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, but it did receive a substantial amount of airplay Friday.

According to Mediabase, SiriusXM Hits 1 ranked as the song’s top opening day supporter. The station had played “Ice Cream” a whopping 13 times by the close of Friday.

Other early supporters include West Palm Beach’s WiLD 95.5 (12 plays), Orlando’s Power 95.3 (11 plays), and Kansas City’s 95.7 The Vibe (10 plays). Numerous other stations played the song between 2 and 9 times.

“Ice Cream” also received spins from a few hot adult contemporary stations.

“Ice Cream” has also posted solid numbers on digital platforms. The music video generated one of the biggest opening day YouTube counts in history, while the song has risen to #3 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart. It meanwhile debuted at #4 on the Global Spotify chart for Friday, August 28 and #5 on the US chart.

blackpinkice creamSelena Gomez

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Christina Aguilera, Ledisi, Liam Payne, Usher Scheduled To Perform On “Good Morning America” Episodes

Illenium’s Outstanding “Nightlight” Scores Over 600K Opening Day Streams On Spotify