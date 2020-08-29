BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream” Received Solid Opening Day Pop Radio Airplay, Debuts In Top 5 On Global & US Spotify Charts

BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream” is not in position to make an immediate debut on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, but it did receive a substantial amount of airplay Friday.

According to Mediabase, SiriusXM Hits 1 ranked as the song’s top opening day supporter. The station had played “Ice Cream” a whopping 13 times by the close of Friday.

Other early supporters include West Palm Beach’s WiLD 95.5 (12 plays), Orlando’s Power 95.3 (11 plays), and Kansas City’s 95.7 The Vibe (10 plays). Numerous other stations played the song between 2 and 9 times.

“Ice Cream” also received spins from a few hot adult contemporary stations.

“Ice Cream” has also posted solid numbers on digital platforms. The music video generated one of the biggest opening day YouTube counts in history, while the song has risen to #3 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart. It meanwhile debuted at #4 on the Global Spotify chart for Friday, August 28 and #5 on the US chart.